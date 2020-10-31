New Henry magistrate judges named

Recent changes throughout the local judicial system have led to several vacancies on the bench in Henry County Magistrate Court, all of which were officially filled at the Oct. 20 regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners. Ted Norman Echols, Stephen Norris Knights Jr. and Shalanda Williams were appointed associate judges by unanimous vote.
The trio was recommended by chief magistrate judge Martin Jones to fill three vacancies at the court, two of which came recently when Vincent Lotti and Danielle Roberts were appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the Henry County State Court bench. The new magistrate judges' terms end Dec. 31, 2022.