ajc logo
X

New assessment program set for Henry County students

The Henry County Board of Education’s central office.
The Henry County Board of Education’s central office.

Henry County | 13 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its May 10 regular meeting to approve a $105,800 expenditure for a social and emotional learning evaluation program. Panorama Education, Inc. was chosen as the vendor to provide tele-assessment software for this purpose.

The overall estimated cost, based on current student enrollment, breaks down to approximately $2.51 per student and no cost for adults, according to officials, and this will allow educators to reach out to students throughout the school year when deemed necessary rather than just conducting a single annual assessment. Funding will come from CARES Act and Title IV allocations.

Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top