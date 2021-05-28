New assessment program set for Henry County students

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its May 10 regular meeting to approve a $105,800 expenditure for a social and emotional learning evaluation program. Panorama Education, Inc. was chosen as the vendor to provide tele-assessment software for this purpose.
The overall estimated cost, based on current student enrollment, breaks down to approximately $2.51 per student and no cost for adults, according to officials, and this will allow educators to reach out to students throughout the school year when deemed necessary rather than just conducting a single annual assessment. Funding will come from CARES Act and Title IV allocations.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.