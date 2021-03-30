Multi-use request gets thumbs-up from Henry County Zoning Board

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its March 11 regular meeting to recommend the approval of a rezoning request for an 18.189-acre piece of property at 156 Foster Drive in McDonough, just behind the QuikTrip convenience store on the north side of Jonesboro Road less than a half-mile east of I-75.
The applicant is seeking a mixed-use zoning for multi-family residential, office and commercial development. The county’s future land use map has designated the site for mixed use, but numerous property owners in the surrounding area voiced their opposition to the proposal that includes 260 apartments on the site, citing increased traffic and safety issues. The Board of Commissioners will have the final say on the request.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.