Morgan is McDonough city administrator

Steve Morgan was named the new city administrator for McDonough by a Feb. 20 vote of the City Council. After an executive session, a motion was made to authorize Morgan’s promotion with his new salary to be set by the mayor within the city’s classification and compensation plan. The vote was 6-0 with one council member absent from the meeting.
Earlier in the meeting, Morgan presented a proposed agreement with Southern Crescent Soccer Foundation and Atlanta United Community Fund to develop a “mini pitch” at Alexander Park on the site of the old municipal swimming pool that was filled in years ago due to desegregation. Morgan called the project a celebration of the World Cup and Black History Month. That was also approved 6-0.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
About the Author