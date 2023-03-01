Exclusive
UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
Morgan is McDonough city administrator

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Steve Morgan was named the new city administrator for McDonough by a Feb. 20 vote of the City Council. After an executive session, a motion was made to authorize Morgan’s promotion with his new salary to be set by the mayor within the city’s classification and compensation plan. The vote was 6-0 with one council member absent from the meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, Morgan presented a proposed agreement with Southern Crescent Soccer Foundation and Atlanta United Community Fund to develop a “mini pitch” at Alexander Park on the site of the old municipal swimming pool that was filled in years ago due to desegregation. Morgan called the project a celebration of the World Cup and Black History Month. That was also approved 6-0.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
