More coronavirus relief allocated for Henry County businesses

A second round of COVID-19 relief for small businesses and individuals was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 6 regular meeting. Fifteen awards were approved as part of the Small Business Restart and Non-Profit program to help those affected adversely by the impact of COVID-19, with grants of $10,000 each.
More than $5 million in relief funds have been allocated by commissioners for portions of the community which have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus. That money, initially approved in August, is divided evenly into two portions, one to be given to small businesses and the other to be distributed by nonprofits to individuals.