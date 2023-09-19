Moratoriums approved in McDonough

The McDonough City Council voted at its Sept. 7 regular meeting to approve a resolution authorizing a limited moratorium on multi-family and hotel developments in the city, pending completion of zoning code updates. It is scheduled to last through Dec. 31, 2023.

In a separate action, the council approved a resolution placing an extended and limited moratorium on applications and permits with respect to internally illuminated signage within the downtown district and in single-family residential district zonings. This also lasts until the end of the year.

Both measures were approved with 6-0 votes, with Mayor Sandra Vincent absent from the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.