Moratoriums approved in McDonough

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
34 minutes ago
X

The McDonough City Council voted at its Sept. 7 regular meeting to approve a resolution authorizing a limited moratorium on multi-family and hotel developments in the city, pending completion of zoning code updates. It is scheduled to last through Dec. 31, 2023.

In a separate action, the council approved a resolution placing an extended and limited moratorium on applications and permits with respect to internally illuminated signage within the downtown district and in single-family residential district zonings. This also lasts until the end of the year.

Both measures were approved with 6-0 votes, with Mayor Sandra Vincent absent from the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: (Cox Media Group)

Social Security demands return of billions in overpayments4h ago

Credit: R.J. Rico/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers urged to curb citizen referendums
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
4h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
18m ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
18m ago

Credit: Emory University

Access to fresh produce is not a given across Atlanta
4h ago
The Latest

Locust Grove developments get council OK
Candidates set in Locust Grove, McDonough
Stockbridge council OKs area improvements
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
16h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
23h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top