Slightly more Americans seek jobless aid last week
Moratorium approved in McDonough

Downtown McDonough.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
36 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its May 5 regular meeting to approve a moratorium on new applications for multi-family residential developments while city officials consider possible changes to its current code.

The moratorium lasts five months, through Oct. 5 of this year, unless a new ordinance is adopted before that date. The action applies to the multi-family residential, residential townhouse and residential condominium zoning districts.

Applications already in the pipeline were not affected, as evidenced by the council’s approval at the same meeting of a residential townhouse district zoning to allow 20 proposed units on a three-acre site on Hampton Street for the second phase of the Eagles Rest development.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

