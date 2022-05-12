Moratorium approved in McDonough

The moratorium lasts five months, through Oct. 5 of this year, unless a new ordinance is adopted before that date. The action applies to the multi-family residential, residential townhouse and residential condominium zoning districts.

Applications already in the pipeline were not affected, as evidenced by the council’s approval at the same meeting of a residential townhouse district zoning to allow 20 proposed units on a three-acre site on Hampton Street for the second phase of the Eagles Rest development.