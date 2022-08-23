Monkeypox update given to Henry commissioners

State and county officials gave an update on both monkeypox and COVID-19 to the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 16 regular meeting.
The Department of Public Health’s District 4, which encompasses 13 counties including Henry, confirmed 36 cases of monkeypox as of the BOC meeting.
A downward trend in COVID-19 cases was reported after the most recent upswing. COVID-19 testing is currently offered at Red Hawk Park in McDonough as well as the new 24-hour COVID-19 vending machine at the Henry County Public Safety Complex.
Officials said the new machine has been utilized frequently in the two weeks since it launched and the county’s vaccination rate is higher than 50 percent.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest