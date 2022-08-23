BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Prosecutor set to announce decision in case of Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks
Monkeypox update given to Henry commissioners

The Aug. 16 meeting of the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
34 minutes ago

State and county officials gave an update on both monkeypox and COVID-19 to the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 16 regular meeting.

The Department of Public Health’s District 4, which encompasses 13 counties including Henry, confirmed 36 cases of monkeypox as of the BOC meeting.

A downward trend in COVID-19 cases was reported after the most recent upswing. COVID-19 testing is currently offered at Red Hawk Park in McDonough as well as the new 24-hour COVID-19 vending machine at the Henry County Public Safety Complex.

Officials said the new machine has been utilized frequently in the two weeks since it launched and the county’s vaccination rate is higher than 50 percent.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
