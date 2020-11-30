X

Mixed-use proposal get Henry County zoning board nod

A mixed-use site is expected to include 280 apartments.
Henry County | 30 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A 31-acre site on the north side of Jonesboro Road was the subject of a rezoning request heard by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its Nov. 12 regular meeting. The property is adjacent to McDonough Christian Church, and the request is for MU zoning for a mixed-use development. Plans for the site include a proposed commercial pod with 10.2 acres of office and commercial uses, along with a 21-acre residential section that would include 280 apartments.

A few neighboring residents spoke to the ZAB in opposition to the request, but it was recommended for approval with conditions. Final approval of the rezoning will be decided by the Board of Commissioners.

Information: henrycounty-ga.org.

