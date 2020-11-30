Mixed-use proposal get Henry County zoning board nod

A 31-acre site on the north side of Jonesboro Road was the subject of a rezoning request heard by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its Nov. 12 regular meeting. The property is adjacent to McDonough Christian Church, and the request is for MU zoning for a mixed-use development. Plans for the site include a proposed commercial pod with 10.2 acres of office and commercial uses, along with a 21-acre residential section that would include 280 apartments.