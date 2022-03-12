Minimum wage raised for McDonough workers

McDonough is the latest local municipality to raise the minimum wage for its own employees, as the City Council voted at its Feb. 18 regular meeting to approve a request from the human resources department to establish a $15-per-hour standard effective Feb. 16 and bring any employees earning less at that time up to the new minimum.
Mayor Sandra Vincent called the move “a bold step” in support of its workers, who she commended later in the meeting for their performance in the midst of recent reorganization of departments and the recent retirement of some department heads.
Vincent is currently filling the duties of city administrator due to a retirement, and she said a major push is underway to fill that opening as well as all others in the city.
