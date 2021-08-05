Millage rolled back to zero in Locust Grove

For more than four decades there has been no city property tax in Locust Grove, and that practice will continue for at least another year. The Locust Grove City Council voted at its July 19 regular meeting to approve a millage rate of 5.769, down from last year’s 6.151 due to significant sales tax revenue as well as an increase in the tax digest. Then, as has been done every year since 1980, the council rolled the millage back to zero.