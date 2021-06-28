Memorial concept approved in Locust Grove

The final design concept for a scatter garden and veterans memorial was approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its June 7 regular meeting. Its proposed location is adjacent to the city’s municipal cemetery, behind the rear parking lot of the county recreation center and just south of City Hall. The garden is expected to include designated areas for scattering and burying cremated remains as well as a memorial wall and other features.
The veterans memorial will include a monument honoring each branch of the military. The vote was 6-0 in favor of approving the design. Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.