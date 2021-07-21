Measures approved for Henry County 911 office

An $80,000 agreement for renewal of radio system maintenance for E-911 services was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 7 regular meeting. The agreement is for 24/7 maintenance on the equipment and the funds are within the department’s budget.
The E-911 center is also disposing of a wide variety of surplus equipment such as office chairs, used battery systems, office furniture and copy machines that are broken, unusable, and no longer maintain a serviceable function. The commissioners approved a request to declare them surplus and authorize their disposal. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.