X

Meal pickup resumes for Henry County students

A curbside food pickup station at a Henry County school.
A curbside food pickup station at a Henry County school.

Henry County | 30 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Students in Henry County’s public schools still have the opportunity to receive meals from the district despite being in remote learning this fall. Meal distribution will be available at a middle or high school in each of the district’s 10 school clusters. Curbside pickup is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every Wednesday, with the option of five breakfasts and five lunches or five lunches only.

Families must pre-order online, and there could be a cost based on a student’s eligibility. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided a waiver at the end of last school year that allowed schools to provide meals to any student at no cost to the family, but it was not extended to this school year.

