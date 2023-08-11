McDonough water plant repairs set

The McDonough City Council voted at its Aug. 3 meeting to award a $9.21 million contract to P.F. Moon and Company for upgrades to the city’s water treatment plant. City officials stated that the company was the low bidder for the project.

Additional work will be performed by Turnipseed Engineering to bring the total estimated project cost to $10,754,250.

The council also approved a $784,750 agreement with Cornerstone H2O for repairs of two tanks to allow for proper wastewater treatment. Officials said the tanks in their current condition are in desperate need of rehabilitation and that the project was budgeted for this fiscal year.

