McDonough unloading surplus pews

Need a few old church-style pews? McDonough city government has some. The City Council voted at its April 1 regular meeting to declare as surplus a total of 16 pew from the old court building. One is 10 feet long and each of the others is 14 feet long.
The council also agreed to donate seven old automated external defibrillators to the city of Flovilla in Butts County, and approved Georgia Power’s acquisition of a tree trim/clearing easement for a portion of city property on Atlanta Street. Georgia Power will compensate the city $6,790 for it, according to a city staff report.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.