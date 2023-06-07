McDonough to keep Main Street accreditation

The McDonough City Council voted at its May 22 regular meeting to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs that would allow the city to retain its Main Street program’s accreditation.

The council also approved the implementation of a salary differential for personnel in the city’s police department who work on the night shift, within the confines of the current budget.

The council approved a $24,004 proposal to install 48 linear feet of 30-inch pipeline on Depot Street, replacing the existing metal pipe which officials said has multiple defects and is in need of rehabilitation.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.