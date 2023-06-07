BreakingNews
Opponents want to put Atlanta’s public safety training center on ballot
X

McDonough to keep Main Street accreditation

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its May 22 regular meeting to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs that would allow the city to retain its Main Street program’s accreditation.

The council also approved the implementation of a salary differential for personnel in the city’s police department who work on the night shift, within the confines of the current budget.

The council approved a $24,004 proposal to install 48 linear feet of 30-inch pipeline on Depot Street, replacing the existing metal pipe which officials said has multiple defects and is in need of rehabilitation.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Opponents want to put Atlanta’s public safety training center on ballot1h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
6h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

More than a mall: Here’s how Plaza Fiesta became a Latin landmark
23h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

More than a mall: Here’s how Plaza Fiesta became a Latin landmark
23h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: henry county government

Henry board approves FY24 budget
4h ago
Henry moving to replace former commissioner
Transportation projects addressed in Henry
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
18h ago
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top