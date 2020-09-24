McDonough to get $1.4m from CARES Act

Mayor Billy Copeland noted that the city spent $2.2 million on public safety as a result of COVID-19, and it was determined that the best use of the CARES Act funds would be to offset those costs. Finance director Mark Clark said that both federal and state authorities deemed public safety salaries for first responders an appropriate use of the money.

Council member Sandra Vincent expressed concerns about such a decision being made unilaterally, since the council did not discuss or vote on the issue before the decision was made.