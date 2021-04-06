McDonough site OK’d for commercial use

A small piece of land a block south of the McDonough square was rezoned for commercial use by the City Council at its March 15 regular meeting. The site in question consists of six-tenths of an acre and is at 62 Macon Street. It was previously zoned for multi-family residential use.
An unrelated request to rezone nearly 108 acres on North Racetrack Road for a combination of residential townhouse district, single-family residential and multi-family residential did not pass, according to officials. The vote to approve with conditions was 3-2 with two council members absent.
