X

McDonough site OK’d for commercial use

Downtown McDonough.
Downtown McDonough.

Henry County | 36 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A small piece of land a block south of the McDonough square was rezoned for commercial use by the City Council at its March 15 regular meeting. The site in question consists of six-tenths of an acre and is at 62 Macon Street. It was previously zoned for multi-family residential use.

An unrelated request to rezone nearly 108 acres on North Racetrack Road for a combination of residential townhouse district, single-family residential and multi-family residential did not pass, according to officials. The vote to approve with conditions was 3-2 with two council members absent.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.