McDonough Planning Commission convenes

McDonough City Hall.
Henry County | 45 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The McDonough Planning Commission took action on several petitions at its March 9 regular meeting.

A request from The Residential Group for Crest South Point asking to rezone five acres on Hwy. 81 to highway commercial and 31 acres to multi-family residential was recommended for denial by a 3-2 vote. A request by the Perez Project to rezone approximately one quarter-acre at 317 Macon Street from central commercial to light industrial received unanimous support, as did a request by David Troy to rezone just over a half-acre at 62 Macon Street from neighborhood commercial to multi-family residential.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

