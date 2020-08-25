X

McDonough officials remove fountain from square

The square in downtown McDonough.
The square in downtown McDonough.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A few weeks after a Confederate monument was removed from the McDonough square by Henry County government officials, the marble fountain on the square was also taken away.

City officials announced that it was done so it could relocated to city property, since the land which makes up the square is owned by the county. The fountain is being stored temporarily while final relocation plans are made, at which time the city will update citizens publicly via social media. The marble drinking fountain was presented to the city by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in October of 1915.

