McDonough officials cancel 2020 events

Two annual events sponsored by the city of McDonough have been cancelled for 2020 due to safety concerns related to COVID-19. After considering possible alternatives, the City Council reached a consensus recently to call off this year’s Christmas parade, according to a city spokesperson.
The Veterans Day breakfast, which has in recent years become so popular as to take place on two separate mornings, is also scrapped for this year because the majority of veterans who typically attend are elderly and considered high-risk. City officials are looking at alternative ways to honor veterans in 2020, according to a spokesperson.