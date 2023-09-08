BreakingNews
Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges

McDonough man dies at reservoir

Credit: Henry County Water Authority

Credit: Henry County Water Authority

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
12 minutes ago
X

A McDonough man died Sept. 3 on a fishing outing at the Tussahaw Reservoir, which is owned and operated by the Henry County Water Authority. According to a HCWA statement, Russell Amerson, 67, fell from his boat while waiting for his guest to retrieve the boat’s trailer to exit the water after an afternoon of fishing.

A police report indicated that witnesses reported a possible drowning to the HCWA guard post, and 911 was called to the scene. Amerson’s guest pulled him from the water and bystanders began performing CPD until emergency personnel arrived. Additional efforts to revive him at the scene were unsuccessful.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident, and the county coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

NEW DETAILS
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue3h ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges
31m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
1 dead in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
36m ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
4h ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
4h ago

NEW VIDEO
Before censure vote, Fulton Commissioner Hall denounced in song
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henry County Government

Henry commissioners OK $2.6 million project
Stockbridge qualifying candidates named
Stockbridge gets nearly $1 million in grant money
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
6h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top