McDonough man dies at reservoir

A McDonough man died Sept. 3 on a fishing outing at the Tussahaw Reservoir, which is owned and operated by the Henry County Water Authority. According to a HCWA statement, Russell Amerson, 67, fell from his boat while waiting for his guest to retrieve the boat’s trailer to exit the water after an afternoon of fishing.

A police report indicated that witnesses reported a possible drowning to the HCWA guard post, and 911 was called to the scene. Amerson’s guest pulled him from the water and bystanders began performing CPD until emergency personnel arrived. Additional efforts to revive him at the scene were unsuccessful.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident, and the county coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.