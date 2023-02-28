McDonough looking for ARPA reimbursement

McDonough officials are expecting to get nearly $1.5 million back from the federal government for some recent major projects. The City Council voted Feb. 20 to request reimbursement from available American Rescue Plan Act funds to be applied to the city’s Sanitation Fund for $269,245 in qualifying expenditures as well as the Water and Sewer Fund for $1,226,397 related to work on the Turner Church Road force main.