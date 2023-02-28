X
McDonough looking for ARPA reimbursement

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

McDonough officials are expecting to get nearly $1.5 million back from the federal government for some recent major projects. The City Council voted Feb. 20 to request reimbursement from available American Rescue Plan Act funds to be applied to the city’s Sanitation Fund for $269,245 in qualifying expenditures as well as the Water and Sewer Fund for $1,226,397 related to work on the Turner Church Road force main.

In other business, the council approved an agreement regarding permitting and inspection activities for a building in the city recently purchased by the county to expand office space for county judicial departments.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

