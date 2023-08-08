McDonough keeps millage rate steady

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago
McDonough’s millage rate will not be changing this year.

The City Council voted at a July 24 special called meeting to approve the 2023 millage rate of 3.033 after the final required public hearing was convened. No one from the public spoke for or against the measure. The vote was 5-0 with council members absent from the meeting.

The public hearings were mandated by law because, although the actual millage rate does not change, increased property value assessments mean that individual property taxes will be going up. A general fund budget of more than $24 million was passed in June for the new fiscal year.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
