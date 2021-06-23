ajc logo
McDonough development plat approved

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
6 minutes ago

A preliminary plat for a proposed new development was approved by unanimous vote of the McDonough City Council at its June 3 regular meeting. A development agreement was approved earlier this year. The 12-acre tract at 222 Decatur Road, site of the Geranium Park development, has been zoned originally for 39 lots but the developer has reduced the plan for the property to include only 19 lots, according to officials.

There was a question raised regarding water line repairs, and it was determined that all of those repairs will be worked out during the building permit review. Information: mcdonoughga.org.

