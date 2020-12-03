X

McDonough council sets 2021 meeting schedule

McDonough City Hall.
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The McDonough City Council will keep its meeting schedule mostly the same in 2021 as in 2020. The council voted Nov. 16 to approve next year’s schedule, which will begin with an organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 4.

The first regular council meeting of the year will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. After that, a workshop meeting the first Thursday of the month and a regular business meeting the third Monday of the month will be the norm. As is the case this year, the council plans to convene for only one meeting next December. The 2021 schedule was approved unanimously.

