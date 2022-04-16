McDonough council reviews development cases

Three community development cases were heard by the McDonough City Council at its April 7 regular meeting.
A preliminary plat was approved for The Enclave at Brookstone on Hwy. 42 and McDonough Parkway, formerly known as Highway 42 Townhomes.
A three-acre parcel on Hampton Street, part of the second phase of the Eagles Rest development, is the subject of a request for rezoning from single-family residential to residential townhouse district zoning.
A variance request is in place for a parcel at 239 Hwy. 81 West, asking to permit a height increase from 40 to 50 feet to allow a four-story hotel.
The rezoning and variance are scheduled to be addressed at the council’s April 18 meeting with a public hearing and vote.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News