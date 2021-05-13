McDonough council OK’s rezoning request

A request to rezone five acres of a tract on Hwy. 81 for highway commercial use and the remaining 31 acres for multi-family residential use was approved by the McDonough City Council at its April 19 regular meeting. The entire site near the South Point area was previously zoned residential-agricultural. City staff stated that the higher density was appropriate and consistent with the comprehensive plan and future land use map.
The city’s planning commission had recommended denial in March on a split vote, and officials said that decision was due to traffic concerns and the presence of other multi-family developments already in the area.
