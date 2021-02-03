McDonough council OK’s park contract

The work includes installation of a storm drain/detention pond, a 55-space striped parking lot, an eight-foot-wide walking trail and a five-foot-wide sidewalk from Jonesboro Road along with all other necessary clearing and grading, according to a city staff report. The site adjacent to Wesley Lakes Boulevard was acquired and designated for park use as part of an intergovernmental agreement reached with the county in 2008. The property’s purchase was part of the settlement agreement regarding a lawsuit over its zoning.