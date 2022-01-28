Hamburger icon
McDonough council OKs fire vehicle purchase

McDonough City Hall.

McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
30 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its Jan. 18 regular meeting to approve the purchase of two Fire Department vehicles at a total cost of $1.8 million.

Mayor Sandra Vincent pointed out that these acquisitions were included in the most recent SPLOST list and are not requiring general fund money for their purchase.

The new vehicles are a Pierce pumper truck and a custom Pierce Aerial 100-foot platform ladder truck.

According to officials, the city currently has a pumper in operation that is 22 years old although efforts are usually made to replace them every 10 years and replace ladder trucks every 15 years.

The old vehicles, a 2001 pumper and a 2004 ladder truck, will be moved to reserve status.

Investigations
