McDonough council OKs fire vehicle purchase

The McDonough City Council voted at its Jan. 18 regular meeting to approve the purchase of two Fire Department vehicles at a total cost of $1.8 million.
Mayor Sandra Vincent pointed out that these acquisitions were included in the most recent SPLOST list and are not requiring general fund money for their purchase.
The new vehicles are a Pierce pumper truck and a custom Pierce Aerial 100-foot platform ladder truck.
According to officials, the city currently has a pumper in operation that is 22 years old although efforts are usually made to replace them every 10 years and replace ladder trucks every 15 years.
The old vehicles, a 2001 pumper and a 2004 ladder truck, will be moved to reserve status.
