McDonough council OK’s expenditures

Several expenditures were approved as part of the consent agenda at the McDonough City Council’s Aug. 3 regular meeting. A $10,140 agreement that will allow the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to handle chemical and bacteriological sampling required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as well as a $14,483 payment for an emergency valve repair on a high-service pump at the water treatment plant, will be paid from the plant’s budget.
The council also approved a $24,502 settlement payment from the general fund and authorized the city’s participation in Henry County’s pursuit of grant funding for a hazard mitigation plan. Information: mcdonoughga.org.