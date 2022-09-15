BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts unity summit against hate-fueled violence
ajc logo
X

McDonough council OK’s $1.2 million bid

McDonough City Hall.

Combined ShapeCaption
McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its Sept. 1 regular meeting to approve a $1,226,397 bid for the completion of force main additions at the Turner Church pump station on behalf of the water department.

Officials noted that the final cost came in under projections and that three competitive bids were received with a wide range of proposed costs from which the low bid was accepted.

In other business, the council approved a $12,230 expenditure for software maintenance in the technology services department as well as an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County regarding the use of public safety system software.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud gives reliever Jesse Chavez a fist pump after he came in to shut down the Reds on Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

For Jesse Chavez, success with the Braves is all about familiarity 5h ago
Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has prioritized safety in Cobb County. But details remain scarce about the district's investment in a second crisis alert system. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb schools spent almost $3 million on second crisis alert system
2h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by erasing personal debts while in office
3h ago
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
4h ago
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
4h ago
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build toll lanes along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties. (AJC file photo y Hyosub Shin).

Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
4h ago
The Latest
From left, state librarian Julie Walker, Henry County Library System assistant director Dr. Adam Townes, and Nathan Rall of the Georgia Public Library Service during the grant presentation earlier this year.

Credit: Henry County government

Henry board matches grant funds for library
Stockbridge council initiatives approved
Police expenditures approved in McDonough
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top