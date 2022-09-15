McDonough council OK’s $1.2 million bid

The McDonough City Council voted at its Sept. 1 regular meeting to approve a $1,226,397 bid for the completion of force main additions at the Turner Church pump station on behalf of the water department.
Officials noted that the final cost came in under projections and that three competitive bids were received with a wide range of proposed costs from which the low bid was accepted.
In other business, the council approved a $12,230 expenditure for software maintenance in the technology services department as well as an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County regarding the use of public safety system software.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
The Latest