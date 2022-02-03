Hamburger icon
McDonough council extends moratorium

McDonough's wastewater treatment plant.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
21 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its Jan. 18 regular meeting to approve a 90-day extension of a moratorium regarding final improvement of any land development projects that require connection to the city’s water system.

The measure was originally passed more than a year ago and had already been amended twice while city officials continued to address concerns about the water system’s capacity.

There is a provision in which a property owner can be granted a waiver depending on the size of construction.

It was recommended that this extension be for a short period of time to allow for the completion of the final report on the water system. Information: mcdonoughga.org.

