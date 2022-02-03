McDonough council extends moratorium

The McDonough City Council voted at its Jan. 18 regular meeting to approve a 90-day extension of a moratorium regarding final improvement of any land development projects that require connection to the city’s water system.
The measure was originally passed more than a year ago and had already been amended twice while city officials continued to address concerns about the water system’s capacity.
There is a provision in which a property owner can be granted a waiver depending on the size of construction.
It was recommended that this extension be for a short period of time to allow for the completion of the final report on the water system. Information: mcdonoughga.org.
