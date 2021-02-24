X

McDonough council delays action on development items

Downtown McDonough.
Henry County | 59 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Four development matters considered by the McDonough City Council at its Feb. 15 regular meeting will be heard again at the council’s March 4 workshop meeting. A motion was made to approve a preliminary plat for Barrett Farms subdivision on Lake Dow Road, but it died for lack of a second. After discussion regarding an administrative variance request for a four-story Extended Stay America facility on Avalon Court,

Mayor Billy Copeland called for a motion but none was made. A rezoning petition for a mixed-use development at North Racetrack Road and East Travis Drive was postponed at the request of the applicant. A separate applicant made the same request regarding the potential rezoning of a townhouse development on Hwy. 42 North at McDonough Parkway. Information: mcdonoughga.org.

