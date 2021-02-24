McDonough council delays action on development items

Four development matters considered by the McDonough City Council at its Feb. 15 regular meeting will be heard again at the council’s March 4 workshop meeting. A motion was made to approve a preliminary plat for Barrett Farms subdivision on Lake Dow Road, but it died for lack of a second. After discussion regarding an administrative variance request for a four-story Extended Stay America facility on Avalon Court,
Mayor Billy Copeland called for a motion but none was made. A rezoning petition for a mixed-use development at North Racetrack Road and East Travis Drive was postponed at the request of the applicant. A separate applicant made the same request regarding the potential rezoning of a townhouse development on Hwy. 42 North at McDonough Parkway. Information: mcdonoughga.org.