McDonough council approves vehicle acquisitions

McDonough City Hall.

McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
12 minutes ago

Eight new vehicle purchases for the McDonough Police Department were approved by the City Council at its Mar. 3 regular meeting.

The 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes will cost $304,000 with an additional $122,917 allocated for emergency equipment, in-car radios and vehicle vinyl stripes. All of this money will be coming from SPLOST funds.

Also approved for purchase was a 2022 GMC Sierra for the Highways & Streets Department at a cost of $36,105 from the general fund.

That department also received council approval to acquire two new mowers at a total cost of $23,848.

All of these items were approved by 5-0 vote with two council members absent from the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

