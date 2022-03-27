McDonough council approves vehicle acquisitions

Eight new vehicle purchases for the McDonough Police Department were approved by the City Council at its Mar. 3 regular meeting.
The 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes will cost $304,000 with an additional $122,917 allocated for emergency equipment, in-car radios and vehicle vinyl stripes. All of this money will be coming from SPLOST funds.
Also approved for purchase was a 2022 GMC Sierra for the Highways & Streets Department at a cost of $36,105 from the general fund.
That department also received council approval to acquire two new mowers at a total cost of $23,848.
All of these items were approved by 5-0 vote with two council members absent from the meeting.
