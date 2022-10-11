ajc logo
McDonough council approves tech spending

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
8 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its Sept. 19 regular meeting to allocate $119,447.20 to beef up its technology services equipment in various city departments.

The expenditure will cover the purchase of 35 desktops, 11 notebooks and 25 police notebooks as part of the city’s network infrastructure plan, and it is being funded from special-purpose local option sales tax revenue.

According to officials, action taken now will allow the equipment to arrive by the end of the year while accounting for chip shortages and shipping delays, and the purchase will help replace failed and aging computers currently in service.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

