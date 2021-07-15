ajc logo
X

McDonough council approves SPLOST change

McDonough City Hall.
Caption
McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its July 1 regular meeting to approve a change in its list of city projects funded by Henry County’s latest special-purpose local option sales tax program. The approved resolution stipulates that the proposed fire station on McDonough Parkway be removed from the list and the funds be earmarked for other necessary public safety equipment.

In other business, the council approved its project list for the proposed transportation sales tax (T-SPLOST) which could be on the ballot later this year. If an intergovernmental agreement is approved by the county and all four cities, McDonough’s share of the tax is estimated to be around $27 million. Information: mcdonoughga.org.

In Other News
1
COVID relief funds in Henry County redirected
2
Henry County school millage hearings set
3
Stockbridge council OK’s water repairs
4
Extra costs approved for Stockbridge amphitheater
5
County-owned golf course in Henry County to remain closed
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top