McDonough council approves SPLOST change

The McDonough City Council voted at its July 1 regular meeting to approve a change in its list of city projects funded by Henry County’s latest special-purpose local option sales tax program. The approved resolution stipulates that the proposed fire station on McDonough Parkway be removed from the list and the funds be earmarked for other necessary public safety equipment.
In other business, the council approved its project list for the proposed transportation sales tax (T-SPLOST) which could be on the ballot later this year. If an intergovernmental agreement is approved by the county and all four cities, McDonough’s share of the tax is estimated to be around $27 million. Information: mcdonoughga.org.