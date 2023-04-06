McDonough council approves rezonings

The McDonough City Council voted at its March 20 regular meeting to rezone property at 937 Hwy. 81 from C-2 (central commercial) to C-3 (highway commercial). It was approved with conditions that included aluminum coated fencing around both detention ponds and no drive-thru businesses.
Also approved was a rezoning from O-I (office institutional) to R-85 (single-family residential) for property at 87 Sims Street to allow residential use, as well as a rezoning from O-I to C-1 (neighborhood commercial) at 20 Jonesboro Street to allow for retail sales.
Each vote was preceded by a public hearing at which no one from the public spoke for or against any of these items.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
