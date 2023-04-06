BreakingNews
VP Harris to announce huge solar panel deal during Georgia visit
X

McDonough council approves rezonings

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
8 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its March 20 regular meeting to rezone property at 937 Hwy. 81 from C-2 (central commercial) to C-3 (highway commercial). It was approved with conditions that included aluminum coated fencing around both detention ponds and no drive-thru businesses.

Also approved was a rezoning from O-I (office institutional) to R-85 (single-family residential) for property at 87 Sims Street to allow residential use, as well as a rezoning from O-I to C-1 (neighborhood commercial) at 20 Jonesboro Street to allow for retail sales.

Each vote was preceded by a public hearing at which no one from the public spoke for or against any of these items.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

VP Harris to announce huge solar panel deal during Georgia visit3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ leader blasts Kemp as defunct movement packs up
1h ago

Gwinnett County plans to take 10 acres of ‘Promised Land’ property
14h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Report: Accusations of misogyny dog CNN’s Don Lemon
14h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Report: Accusations of misogyny dog CNN’s Don Lemon
14h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands
The Latest

Credit: Henry County Government

Henry board tables zoning requests
15h ago
Apartment proposal get Henry zoning approval
Henry park expands disc golf course
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top