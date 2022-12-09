BreakingNews
Shooting victim found dead at Gwinnett car dealership
McDonough council approves restaurant rezoning

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
26 minutes ago

A new Chick-fil-A location in McDonough is one step closer to reality. The city council voted at its Nov. 21 regular meeting to rezone the 1.8-acre site at 50 Willow Lane, at the intersection of Hwy. 20/81 just east of I-75, from central commercial to highway commercial for the planned “drive-thru restaurant,” as it was described in a city staff report.

The site was identified at the meeting as the current location of a QuikTrip. One citizen spoke in opposition to the request during the public hearing, and the vote to approve the rezoning was 4-1 with two council members absent from the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
