McDonough council approves restaurant rezoning

A new Chick-fil-A location in McDonough is one step closer to reality. The city council voted at its Nov. 21 regular meeting to rezone the 1.8-acre site at 50 Willow Lane, at the intersection of Hwy. 20/81 just east of I-75, from central commercial to highway commercial for the planned “drive-thru restaurant,” as it was described in a city staff report.