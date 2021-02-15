X

McDonough council approves qualifying rules

McDonough City Hall.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Qualifying specs have been set for McDonough’s municipal elections this fall. The City Council voted at its Feb. 4 regular meeting to approve the details for the qualifying period which is scheduled for Aug. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except for 1-2 p.m. The fee is three percent of the annual compensation for each contested seat. That comes out to $540 for the mayor’s race and $360 for council races.

The mayor’s seat and three council seats — District I, District II and at-large — will be on the ballot for the Nov. 2 election.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

