McDonough council approves qualifying rules

Qualifying specs have been set for McDonough’s municipal elections this fall. The City Council voted at its Feb. 4 regular meeting to approve the details for the qualifying period which is scheduled for Aug. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except for 1-2 p.m. The fee is three percent of the annual compensation for each contested seat. That comes out to $540 for the mayor’s race and $360 for council races.