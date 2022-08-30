BreakingNews
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
McDonough council approves new street names

McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
44 minutes ago

Two street names have been changed in downtown McDonough after a few months of deliberation. The City Council voted at its Aug. 15 regular meeting to rename two streets along the one-way pairs running through the square.

The section known as Jonesboro Street/Keys Ferry Street will become Mary Childs Street, and what has been known as Geranium Street will become Hattie Barnes Street.

The renaming was deemed necessary because of conflicting names, and the council chose these names in honor of women who had served as midwives in the community in past years. The matter was brought up a few months ago and delayed until public input could be solicited.

The vote was unanimous.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

