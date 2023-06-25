McDonough council approves new budget

The McDonough City Council voted at its June 20 regular meeting to approve the city’s budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. With proposed revenues totalling $26,469,079 and proposed expenditures equalling the same amount, the total summary of all funds amounts to $66,633,291.

City officials pointed out during the budget presentation that there will be no increase to the millage rate. No one from the public spoke either for or against the budget proposal at the public hearing, and the same was true during the previous public hearing at a special called meeting earlier in the day. The vote was 6-0 with one council member absent.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.