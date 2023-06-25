X

McDonough council approves new budget

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
21 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its June 20 regular meeting to approve the city’s budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. With proposed revenues totalling $26,469,079 and proposed expenditures equalling the same amount, the total summary of all funds amounts to $66,633,291.

City officials pointed out during the budget presentation that there will be no increase to the millage rate. No one from the public spoke either for or against the budget proposal at the public hearing, and the same was true during the previous public hearing at a special called meeting earlier in the day. The vote was 6-0 with one council member absent.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Georgia officials outraged over Neo-Nazi gathering outside Cobb synagogue2h ago

Credit: admin

I-285 east reopens after closing 3 hours for crash
1h ago

Credit: Joe Scarnici

Are management cuts at Turner Classic Movies a sign of bad things to come?
14h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: The void and rising road fatalities because of it
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Gridlock Guy: The void and rising road fatalities because of it
6h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down
23h ago
The Latest

Rezoning, purchases approved in McDonough
18h ago
Hampton park improvements continue
Henry board partners with speedway
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top