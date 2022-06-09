McDonough council approves expenditures

The council approved the $84,661 purchase of a new crew cab truck with a 14-foot chipper for the public works department as well as a $9,775 emergency repair of a submersible pump for the city’s wastewater treatment facilities.

Also approved was $38,604 for annual maintenance costs relating to financial software, $8,004 to compensate the fire department’s medical director, and $11,700 for flower plantings and maintenance at the city’s welcome center.