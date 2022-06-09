BreakingNews
More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
McDonough council approves expenditures

Downtown McDonough.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
9 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council approved several expenditures at its June 2 regular meeting and deferred a final decision on renaming certain city streets until a future meeting.

The council approved the $84,661 purchase of a new crew cab truck with a 14-foot chipper for the public works department as well as a $9,775 emergency repair of a submersible pump for the city’s wastewater treatment facilities.

Also approved was $38,604 for annual maintenance costs relating to financial software, $8,004 to compensate the fire department’s medical director, and $11,700 for flower plantings and maintenance at the city’s welcome center.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

