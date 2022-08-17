ajc logo
McDonough council approves expenditures

McDonough City Hall.

McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
44 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its Aug. 4 regular meeting to approve a $73,440 expenditure related to annual maintenance and subscription fees for the police department’s smartphone body camera solution and mobile dash cam solution.

In other business, the council approved the payment of a $13,640 annual payment to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division related to chemical testing, the $12,720 purchase of chemicals for the city’s wastewater treatment plant, and a $24,500 allocation for the purchase of 100 water meters with antennas.

Two agenda items regarding community development were for discussion only and will be scheduled to be heard again at the Aug. 15 meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

