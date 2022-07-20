McDonough council approves county plans

The McDonough City Council voted at its July 7 regular meeting to approve two resolutions in support of Henry County’s joint transportation plan and trails plan.
The council also approved authorization of a loan transaction related to a 2020 resolution passed by the city to assist local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council voted to accept $50,417 in funding assistance from Georgia Power for charging system infrastructure and approved a change in the city’s zoning ordinance regarding car wash facilities.
A $30,000 bid for a piece of city-owned property at 1261 McGarity Road was also approved.
