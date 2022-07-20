ajc logo
X

McDonough council approves county plans

McDonough City Hall.

Combined ShapeCaption
McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
18 minutes ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its July 7 regular meeting to approve two resolutions in support of Henry County’s joint transportation plan and trails plan.

The council also approved authorization of a loan transaction related to a 2020 resolution passed by the city to assist local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council voted to accept $50,417 in funding assistance from Georgia Power for charging system infrastructure and approved a change in the city’s zoning ordinance regarding car wash facilities.

A $30,000 bid for a piece of city-owned property at 1261 McGarity Road was also approved.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Braves complete draft, add two local outfielders 15h ago
Power hitters top Braves’ Day 2 draft picks
Stenson chases Saudi tour, removed as Ryder Cup captain
1h ago
Where are the 43 apartment complexes identified as dangerous and unhealthy?
Where are the 43 apartment complexes identified as dangerous and unhealthy?
Hawks hire former standout Kyle Korver in front-office role
14h ago
The Latest
Rezoning request gets Henry ZAB nod
2h ago
Stockbridge council approves contract, tables rezoning
Road contract OK’d in Locust Grove
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top