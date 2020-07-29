X

McDonough council approves $50K safety equipment purchase

New fire safety equipment is being purchased for McDonough personnel.
Henry County | 1 hour ago

The McDonough City Council voted unanimously at its July 20 regular meeting to approve the purchase of more than $50,000 in fire safety equipment. The purchases include six self-contained breathing apparatuses, 12 carbon cylinder valves, and six face pieces.

Also approved was an expenditure of $13,500 for renovation of the city water department’s north well pump station structure including brick/door repair, electrical replacements and lighting, roofing, painting, replacement of metal doors, other materials, labor and demolition. These were approved as part of the consent agenda, which included adoption of a loan modification that city officials said will allow the city to defer payments for the last six months of 2020 and reduce its cash outlay by approximate $86,000.

