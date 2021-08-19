McDonough City Council boosts impact fees

A resolution paving the way for increases in impact fees for development in McDonough was approved by the City Council at its Aug. 3 regular meeting. It was noted during the brief discussion that the impact fee schedule had not been addressed in 18 years until now.
A separate agenda item at the meeting was a discussion of a possible pay and classification study which could come in the near future. After a motion was made to solicit proposals for such a study, it was withdrawn and the council decided to discuss the matter further at a future meeting. Information: mcdonoughga.org.