McDonough City Council approves race training plan

Human resources director Carla Tuck presented the two proposals that were submitted to the city in response to her office’s request. Council member Sandra Vincent made a motion to adopt the National League of Cities proposal, seconded by council member Kamali Varner. Elrod voted in favor as did council member Rufus Stewart. Voting in opposition were Mayor Billy Copeland and council member Roger Pruitt. The only other member of the council, Benjamin Pruett, was absent from the meeting.