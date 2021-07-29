McDonough City council approves millage rollback

The McDonough City Council rolled back its millage rate for 2021, voting at its July 19 regular meeting to approve a 3.615 millage rate. This was made possible by the continued growth of the city’s tax digest, which topped the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2019 and is now at $1.202 billion, according to city officials.
In other business, the council voted to set the city clerk’s salary at $95,000 per year effective Nov. 1, 2020. This change was originally made by the mayor last year under the authority of an executive order in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Information: mcdonoughga.org.